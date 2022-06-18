ICSI CS December 2022: Exam schedules released at icsi.edu, check details here
Some of the examinations will be multiple-choice OMR-based and will be held in offline mode. There are some modules which will be online computer-based tests and they will be taken in open-book format.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the CS Examination December 2022. The timetables of all three programmes have been issued. Interested and eligible students who are willing to sit for the CS Examinations can check and download the examination schedule from the official website of ICSI which is icsi.edu.
ICSI will conduct the CS Executive and Professional Examination from 21 December 2022 to 30 December 2022. The examination process will be held in a single session. It will be for three hours. The exams will start at 2 PM and will end at 5 PM. The examination authority has also issued four reserved dates for an emergency - 31 December 2022 and 1-3 January 2023.
Here is the timetable for CS Executive and Professional courses.
The CS Foundation exams will also commence in December. The dates for the CS Foundation Examinations are 27 and 28 December and they will be held in two sessions. The first session will be of one hour and thirty minutes while the second session will be of one hour. The first session (Morning Session) will be from 9:30 AM to 11 AM and the second session (Afternoon Session) will be from 4 PM to 5 PM.
Here is the timetable for the CS Foundation course.
ICSI December 2022 Examination dates:
- The examination dates for CS Executive Programme are 21 December, 22 December, 23 December, 24 December, 26 December, 27 December, 28 December and 29 December 2022.
- The examination dates for CS Professional Programme are 21 December, 22 December, 23 December, 24 December, 26 December, 27 December, 28 December, 29 December and 30 December 2022.
- The examination dates for CS Foundation Programme are 27 December and 28 December 2022.
