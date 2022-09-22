ICG Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline for Navik, Yantrik extended till 24 September
Candidates can apply for the posts till 24 September, earlier the deadline was 22 September
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has extended the registration date for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik. As per the revised date, candidates can apply for the posts till 24 September. Earlier, the deadline was 22 September (today).
Aspirants can register themselves for the desired post on the portal at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
“The last date for submission of application form for CGEPT 01/2023 batch has been extended to 24 SEP 2022 till 1730 Hrs,” reads information on the website. ICG will announce the date when the e-admit cards will be available for download on the official website.
The admit cards will be available for Stage-I, II, and III. Candidates will have to visit the website daily and log in to download the e-admit card for various stages. It is to be noted that no email or SMS will be sent to candidates personally regarding “when the E-admit card will be available for download”.
ICG is conducting this recruitment drive to fill out a total of 300 vacancies. The fee, once paid for the post, will not be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.
Read the official recruitment notice here.
Vacancy Details– Total 300
Navik (General Duty): 225 vacancies
Navik (Domestic Branch): 40 openings
Yantrik (Mechanical): 16 posts
Yantrik (Electronics): 10 positions
Yantrik (Electrical): 9 vacancies
Candidates should read the notification before applying. More details like eligibility conditions, educational qualifications, selection procedure, documents required, and examination fee are mentioned in the notice.
Follow the simple steps to apply for ICG 01/2023 recruitment:
Step 1: Go to joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Step 2: Look for “Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)” and click on it.
Step 3: Go to the ‘Upcoming Opportunities’ section and click on the apply link for CGEPT 01/2023.
Step 4: Candidates have to register using their personal details and fill out the application form as ICG demands.
Step 5: Then upload all the necessary documents, pay the required fee, and submit the form.
Step 6: Save and download the ICG 01/2023 recruitment form for future use.
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 via online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. Whereas, those from the SC/ST category have been exempted from payment of the fee.
