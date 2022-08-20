National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022. The date for applying has been extended for PG,UG, and Ph.D programmes till 26 August 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022.

The application process has been extended for PG,UG, and Ph.D programmes till 26 August 2022.

Those who want to appear for the exams can apply for AIEEA and AICE through the official portal on icar.nta.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, the ICAR AIEEA Exams for UG admissions will be held from 13 to 15 September 2022.

The ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE Exam will be conducted on 20 September 2022.

The registration was initially supposed to conclude on 19 August 2022.

However, as per the latest announcement, the last date to apply is now 26 August 2022.

The registrations can be done till 5 PM while the application fee can be paid till 11:50 PM on the same date.

In case of any queries, the candidates may write to the National Testing Agency (NTA) at icar@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-6922 7700, 011-4075 9000,.

What are the steps to apply for the ICAR Entrance Exams?

Step 1: Go to the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link according to the course you want to apply for.

Step 3: A new page will open where you can fill in your login credentials.

Step 4: After you have logged in, fill in the ICAR application form and upload all your documents

Step 5: Pay the ICAR application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the ICAR form and print it out for future references.

Here is the link to apply for the ICAR Exam:

https://icar.nta.nic.in/registration-for-icar-2022/

The ICAR entrance exam 2022 will take place in Computer-Based Test mode.

It will have objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The ICAR AIEEA undergraduate exam will be organised in English as well as Hindi. However, for AIEEA postgraduate (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the exam will be conducted in English only.

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the updates related to the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.