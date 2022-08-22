ICAR Entrance Exam 2022: NTA releases schedule at icar.nta.nic.in, check notice

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam 2022. Candidates appearing for it can find the notice on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. According to the latest update, the agency will conduct the ICAR AIEEA exam on 13,14, and 15 September. Whereas, AIEEA and AICE JRF/SRF will be held on 20 September 2022. The ICAR entrance exam is being conducted by the agency for admission to the Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG), and Doctoral Degree Programmes (PhD) for the academic year 2022 to 23. Along with the ICAR examination schedule, the agency has also extended the deadline for the submission of online application forms to 26 August. Those applying should note that the correction window will be open on the official website from 28 to 31 August.

Find the official notice here.

Check how to apply for the NTA ICAR entrance exam 2022:

Go to icar.nta.nic.in.

Scroll down and look for ‘Candidate Activity’. Then, click on the registration link for the desired course.

Candidates have to register and fill out the application form as required.

To complete the process, they have to upload all the required documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the application form.

Download the ICAR entrance exam form and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

It is to be noted that the ICAR AIEEA undergraduate test will be conducted in English and Hindi. Those appearing for AIEEA postgraduate and AICE JRF/SRF Doctor of Philosophy will be writing the exam in English only.

Applicants must keep a check on the official website at icar.nta.nic.in for all updates related to the exam. For any further clarification, they can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call the Agency’s help desk at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

