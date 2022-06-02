ICAR Assistant recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended; check steps to apply

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 462 posts in Pay Level-6. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years to be eligible to apply for the vacancies

The application deadline for the post of Assistant has been extended by the ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). Candidates can apply till 21 June at the official website.

According to the official notification released by ICAR, the last date for fee payment is also 21 June. The application correction window will be open from 25 to 27 June. The tentative date of the objective computer-based test (preliminary) is 25 July. The dates for the Assistant Mains exam and skill test will be announced later by ICAR. View notice here.

Steps to apply for ICAR IARI Assistant recruitment 2022:

• Visit the website.

• Click on the “recruitment cell” tab and select the application link for Assistant.

• Register yourself at the ICAR portal.

• Fill in the ICAR Assistant application and make the fee payment.

• Submit the ICAR recruitment form and save a copy for later.

Direct link is here.

Application fee:

Unreserved/ OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS candidates need to pay Rs 1,200 as the ICAR Assistant application fee. Women as well as SC/ST/PWBD candidates have to submit Rs 500 as the application fee.

Other details:

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 462 posts in Pay Level-6. Candidates who wish to apply for the post must possess an undergraduate degree. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years to be eligible to apply for the ICAR Assistant recruitment 2022.

While age reservations will be given to aspirants from reserved categories, maximum age limit cannot be more than 45 years as on 1 June 2022, under any circumstances.

The recruitment drive will be conducted in three levels- a preliminary CBT exam, followed by a Mains exam and Skill/Computer Proficiency Test. According to the official notice, “Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Paper – I, Paper-II of the Mains Examinations. After qualifying the CPT, final selection of candidates in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in ‘Mains Examinations only" with the final merit list being prepared accordingly.

View the recruitment notice here.

For more details, candidates can visit the ICAR website.

