The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for the ICAR AIEEA UG entrance exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website of NTA ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in.

The question papers, response sheet, and answer key of the ICAR AIEEA (UG) examination can be accessed via candidates’ login IDs. The ICAR undergraduate exam was conducted on 13, 14, and 15 September. The computer-based test (CBT) consisted of objective-type multiple choice questions.

The NTA conducted the entrance exam for students seeking admission to the undergraduate degree courses at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic year 2022-23.

Check out the simple steps to download the ICAR UG answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link for the ICAR UG answer key that is available on the main page.

Step 3: On the new page, login options (Application number and password/ application number and date of birth) will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can pick any one of the two options and submit their credentials correctly

Step 5: The ICAR AIEEA UG answer key 2022 along with responses will appear on the screen

Step 6: Match the responses and save a copy

Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the ICAR AIEEA UG answer key for future use.

Direct link for ICAR AIEEA UG answer key 2022.

If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key they can challenge the same by filling out an online application form. They also have to pay Rs 200 per objection. The last date to do so is 23 September (tomorrow). Candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

All the challenges made by the candidates will be later reviewed by a team of subject experts. If the answers are found correct by the experts, the answer key will be revised accordingly. In due course of time, the final answer key and result will be declared.

For more details, keep checking the official website of NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.