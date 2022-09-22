ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Answer key, response sheet released on icar.nta.nic.in, check direct link
Candidates are required to submit their application number and date of birth on the portal to access the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG 2022 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key from the official website of icar.nta.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the agency has also released the response sheet and question paper. Candidates are required to submit their application number and date of birth on the portal to access the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates are now allowed to raise an objection, if required.
While raising an objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question challenged. It is to be noted that the objection fee is a non-refundable one. Once the objection window for the provisional answer key is closed, the agency will consider them, if found valid and then release the final answer key accordingly.
Here’s how to raise objections against the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key:
Step 1: Visit icar.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Display of answer keys of AIEEA -UG 2022’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Then, submit your application number and date of birth on the login page.
Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates must check the correct options. (Those who want to raise an objection must select the given options).
Step 6: To proceed further, pay the given fee and submit the request.
Step 7: Save the page and keep a copy of the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key for future references.
The direct link to ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key is here.
The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam was held on 13, 14, and 15 September. The duration of the entrance exam was 150 minutes.
