ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Deadline to register ends today, check direct link here

While registering for the exam, candidates need to create a new account using their name, email address, date of birth and registered mobile number

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for CA May Exams 2022 today, 30 March. Those who are interested and have not registered yet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses, can do so by visiting the official ICAI website at icai.org till 11:59 pm.

While registering for the exam, candidates need to create a new account using their name, email address, date of birth and registered mobile number. When filling out the application form, students will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 600 along with the registration charge.

The registration link was activated by the institute on 26 March this year on the official website — icai.org. The decision to reopen the registration link was decided after ICAI observed that some students who were pertaining to old programmes, could not convert to new courses; hence, resulting in non-submission of online examination application forms for CA May Examinations, 2022.

Find official notice here.

Check how to register for ICAI CA May Exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site icai.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ICAI CA May Exam 2022 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: Then, fill the application form and also make the required payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once the process is done, you can click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for future use.

Find direct link here.

The deadline for candidates to make changes in examination city/ group/ medium for the CA May/June 2022 examination is today, 30 March.

Along with the CA May Exams 2022, candidates can apply for the ICAI Post Qualification Course: International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

For more details and information, keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.