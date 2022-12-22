The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release CA Result 2022 next month. As per the ICAI, results for the CA Inter Exam and the CA Final Exam are expected to be declared in January 2023. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their ICAI CA Result on the official web portal at icai.org. Candidates should note that this date is tentative in nature. A tweet regarding the same was posted by ICAI CCM, Dhiraj Khandelwal. Khandelwal informed students that the result date was shared on the basis of past trends of ICAI CA Inter and Final exam results.

As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 21, 2022



What are the steps to check the ICAI results, once out?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at icai.org

Step 2: Click on the examination link present on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on examination portal and results

Step 4: Click on the result link present on the page, this will be available once the CA result has been declared

Step 5: Fill in your credentials and the result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and save the CA result for future reference

ICAI CA inter exams were conducted between 2 and 17 November 2022. The ICAI CA final exam was held on 1 November 2022. The CA final group 1 exam was held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

