ICAI CA Inter exam 2021: Result date for old, new courses released at www.icai.org; check details here

FP Trending September 17, 2021 18:50:41 IST
File photo of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). News18

The result declaration date and time for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 intermediate examination has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). As per the official notice, the result for both old and new courses is likely to be announced on 19 or 20 September.

Candidates, waiting for their results, can check the official notice by visiting the official website.

Here’s the notification:

“Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021” the Institute tweeted on its official handle. Check out the tweet below:

Other than the official website, candidates will be able to access their results at three other links - icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in. To avail of the facility, applicants are requested to register their requests at icaiexam.icai.org from 17 September (today), states the notice.

For the unversed, ICAI conducted the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination between 5 and 20 July.

Here are simple steps to check CA intermediate result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://icai.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘CA Inter Result 2021’ link when the results are available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates are requested to enter their roll number and other important details on the portal

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the CA Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Check the results and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Updated Date: September 17, 2021 18:50:41 IST

