ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Registration for December exam ends today at www.icai.org; direct link
The ICAI CA Foundation examination will be held from 14 to 20 December. The application edit window will be available from 8 to 13 October 2022
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will end the registration process for the CA Foundation December 2022 examination today, 4 October. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so on the official website of ICAI at www.icai.org.
Candidates should note that the registration process can take place till 9 October with late fee. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation examination will be held from 14 to 20 December. The edit window for the examination forms that have already been filled will be available from 8 to 13 October 2022.
Candidates across India must submit an application fee of Rs 1,500. Candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan have to pay an examination fee of Rs 2,200.
The registration process for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December Exam began on 14 September. The complete schedule for the exam will be released soon after the registration process is over.
Read the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 notification here: https://resource.cdn.icai.org/71463exam57503.pdf
Check how to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org
Step 2: Look for the link provided for Student Service Portal and click on it
Step 3: Candidates first have to register themselves and then login with the credentials
Step 4: Then, fill out the application form as required
Step 5: Finally, pay the fees and submit the ICAI form
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 application form for future use
Here’s the direct link to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022: https://eservices.icai.org/per/g21/pub/1666/SelfServices/templates/Login%20Folder21052019122446/Login%20Folder/ICAI%20Phase%20II%20Login%20Page521052019122546.html
Foundation examination applicants will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering the papers. The examination fee can be remitted on-line by using credit card / debit card / net banking / Bhim UPI / Rupay Card. The December 2022 exam will be held at several examination centres in India and eight overseas exam centres.
