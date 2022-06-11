ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Admit Card released at icaiexam.icai.org, find direct link here

The exam will also be held in overseas centres and the places include Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), and Kathmandu.

The hall ticket for the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam for the June session has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates can download the CA Foundation exam 2022 admit card on the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

The CA Foundation June exam will be held from 24 to 30 June, this year. The foundation exam will be conducted in two shifts. Papers 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Papers 3 and 4 will be taken up from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam will be given an extra 15 minutes of reading time.

Check how to download CA Foundation June 2022 Exam Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website at icai.org

Look for CA Foundation admit card link on the homepage and click on it

To avail the admit card, use correct log-in credentials on the given section

The CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the hall ticket

Keep a printout of the CA admit card 2022 for further use or references.

Direct link.

This year, the CA Foundation exam will be held in several states, regions, and cities across the country including Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The exam will also be held in overseas centres and the places include Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), and Kathmandu.

For details and updates on the CA Foundation exam, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.