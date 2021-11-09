ICAI CA December 2021: Exam guidelines released at icai.org; check details here

The ICAI CA December 2021 exam is going to be conducted from 5 to 20 December

The examination guidelines for CA December 2021 have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The institute has released guidelines for Accountants Foundation Intermediate IPC (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) exams.

The released guidelines are regarding functions and centers for the ICAI CA 2021 exam. Candidates can check the guidelines by visiting the official website of ICAI at https://www.icai.org/.

Procedure to check guidelines is as follows:

- Visit the official website of ICAI, https://www.icai.org/

- Go to the Important Announcements section on the homepage

- Click on the link that reads guidelines for examination centres, exam functionaries, and candidates for December 2021 CA exam

- Read the guidelines and download the pdf for future use

Direct link to the guidelines pdf is here - https://resource.cdn.icai.org/67399exam081121a.pdf

The ICAI CA December 2021 exam is going to be conducted from 5 to 20 December. It will be held in 192 districts across the country and the guidelines are in the wake of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, in order to maintain the required hygiene and safety precautions related to COVID-19 , standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be carried out.

The seats for candidates will be sanitized. However, a student is allowed to sanitize their own seat and can also carry protective gears such as hand gloves, face shield, etc as per their preferred choice. It is extremely mandatory for all candidates to wear a face mask to the exam hall.

A student can carry a face mask, face shield, personal bottle of water, sanitizers, exam-related documents, and hand gloves inside the exam hall.

Each candidate is also asked to install the Aarogya Setu app in their mobiles and the status on it should clearly display ‘No risk’.

At the entrance of the exam hall, students will have to undergo thermal scanning to get their body temperature checked.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, an exception is made at the time of leaving the examination centre. Candidates can leave the centre from 4:00 pm onwards and entry in the hall is allowed from 1:00 pm onwards.