IBPS SO prelims result 2021 released at ibps.in; check steps to check marks here

The link of IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 will be available on IBPS' website till 24 January.

The result of the Specialist Officer (SO) preliminary exam 2021 has been put out by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website on 18 January, 2022. Applicants who appeared in the preliminary exam can download their results by visiting the official website - https://ibps.in .

IBPS SO prelims result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, ‘IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021’

Enter registration number and date of birth; then click on the submit button

IBPS SO prelims result 2021 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the IBPS SO prelims result 2021

Keep a hard copy of IBPS SO prelims result 2021 for further need

Check direct link to view IBPS SO prelims result 2021 here.

Applicants who clear the IBPS SO prelims 2021 exam are eligible to appear in the main examination. The Institute will conduct the main exam on 30 January.

The selection will be done by the IBPS on the basis of three rounds which are prelims, followed by main exam, and then the final round which is the Interview.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,828 Specialist Officer posts under CRP SPL-XI. The posts include - HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), Marketing Officer (Scale I), and IT Officer (Scale I).

The application process for the Specialist Officer posts started on 3 November and ended on 23 November last year. The preliminary exam was held on 26 December 2021. The admit cards for the exam were released on 10 December.

Applicants can check the official information handout here.