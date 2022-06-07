IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: Apply for over 8,000 vacancies of Officer and other posts at ibps.in
Applicants need to be ready with scanned copies of the following documents before they begin the application process-signature, left thumb impression, hand written declaration, photograph and other relevant documents.
The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) application process for Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) has been started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can apply at ibps.in for the 8,106 vacancies.
The detailed notification mentions that the application process will be held till 27 June. The IBPS will conduct the Pre-Exam Training (PET) from 18 to 23 July. It is to be noted that the PET will take place only if it is safe and possible to do so.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam (held in August) and the main exam (held in September/October), followed by an interview (if needed). For Officers Scale II and III, the selection will take place through an online exam and interview.
Application fee:
For Officer (Scale I, II & III)
-Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD applicants.
-Rs.850/- for all others
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
- Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM applicants.
- Rs.850/- for all others
Steps to apply
• Visit the official website ibps.in.
• Click on the link for the CRP-RRBs XI application process given on the main page.
• Select the link to apply at IBPS for your desired post.
• Enter the required details to register yourself at the IBPS portal.
• Login to complete the CRP-RRBs-XI application
• Make the fee payment and submit the IBPS form
• Save a copy for future use
Direct link here.
Applicants need to be ready with scanned copies of the following documents before they begin the application process-signature, left thumb impression, handwritten declaration, photograph and other relevant documents.
Both the preliminary and main exams conducted by the IBPS will be objective in nature. There will be negative markings in the CRP-RRBs XI exam. Each aspirant will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test to advance to the next level. View the notice here.
Applicants are advised to apply for only one vacancy i.e. Scale-I, II and III in Officers’ cadre. The applications of aspirants applying for multiple posts in the Officers’ cadre will be summarily rejected by the IBPS.
also read
Delhi to be made city of lakes; 20 water bodies to be revived, says Gopal Rai
To address concerns and promote lake development, Delhi government constituted a District Grievance Committee, which will be in charge of checking and monitoring lakes on a regular basis
Apple chooses India over China for the production of its upcoming iPhones, iPads & MacBooks
Apple is planning to move its production facilities away from China and into India, owing to China’s harsh COVID-19 guidelines, tensions with the US government, and reduced dependability.
Nitin Gadkari is right! India can reduce its road accident deaths by 50%: Here’s how
India, despite just 1 per cent of global motor vehicles, accounts for more than 10 per cent of all road traffic deaths globally. Annually, around 150,000 people lose their lives on Indian roads