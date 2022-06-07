IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: Apply for over 8,000 vacancies of Officer and other posts at ibps.in

Applicants need to be ready with scanned copies of the following documents before they begin the application process-signature, left thumb impression, hand written declaration, photograph and other relevant documents.

The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) application process for Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) has been started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can apply at ibps.in for the 8,106 vacancies.

The detailed notification mentions that the application process will be held till 27 June. The IBPS will conduct the Pre-Exam Training (PET) from 18 to 23 July. It is to be noted that the PET will take place only if it is safe and possible to do so.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam (held in August) and the main exam (held in September/October), followed by an interview (if needed). For Officers Scale II and III, the selection will take place through an online exam and interview.

Application fee:

For Officer (Scale I, II & III)

-Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD applicants.

-Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

- Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM applicants.

- Rs.850/- for all others

Steps to apply

• Visit the official website ibps.in.

• Click on the link for the CRP-RRBs XI application process given on the main page.

• Select the link to apply at IBPS for your desired post.

• Enter the required details to register yourself at the IBPS portal.

• Login to complete the CRP-RRBs-XI application

• Make the fee payment and submit the IBPS form

• Save a copy for future use

Direct link here.

Applicants need to be ready with scanned copies of the following documents before they begin the application process-signature, left thumb impression, handwritten declaration, photograph and other relevant documents.

Both the preliminary and main exams conducted by the IBPS will be objective in nature. There will be negative markings in the CRP-RRBs XI exam. Each aspirant will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test to advance to the next level. View the notice here.

Applicants are advised to apply for only one vacancy i.e. Scale-I, II and III in Officers’ cadre. The applications of aspirants applying for multiple posts in the Officers’ cadre will be summarily rejected by the IBPS.