IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, here's direct link to download

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday, 26 July. Candidates who will be appearing for the written exam can download their hall ticket from the official site of IBPS – ibps.in.

IBPS is conducting the prelims exam for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Office Assistant or Clerk posts on 19 August, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the website till 19 August, 2023.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads – Online Preliminary exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credential including registration number/roll number, password and correct Captcha

Step 5: Enter Login

Step 6: Your IBPS RRB Clerk Admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check all details properly and download the hall ticket

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card for futute reference.

Click here for direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill up 8,000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in the organisation.