IBPS Preliminary Exam 2021 scores released, check direct link to download here

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in/

The scores for IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2021 has been released today, 19 January by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in/

Procedure to download the scored for IBPS Clerk Prelims is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://ibps.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Clerk Prelims Score’

-Key in your login details and click on submit

-Check your score and download a copy of the scores

-Take a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to the scores is here.

As per a Scroll.in report, admit cards for the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam were released in November and the examination was conducted on 19 December last year.

According to the official notice available on the IBPS website, the online Main Exam for IBPS Clerk is expected to be conducted on 25 January.

Admit cards for the IBPS Clerk Main exam have been released earlier and can be downloaded from the official website, reported Scroll.in.

Candidates have to note that the call letter of preliminary exam was not collected at the time of exam. Hence, those applicants who have provisionally been shortlisted for the online Main exam are required to bring their duly authenticated/stamped preliminary exam call letter, along with a stamped copy of the ID proof along with the Main exam call letter.

All candidates have to present the documents prescribed in the advertisement or call letter without any exception at the time of online Main exam. Applicant’s identity will be verified at the time of exam with respect to their details on the call letter, in the attendance list and the requisite documents submitted.

The selection of candidates for IBPS Clerk will be done in three phases, Preliminary Exam, Main examination and Interview. Those who clear all the rounds will be selected.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 7800 Clerk vacancies in various participating banks across the country under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).