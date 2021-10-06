IBPS Clerk Application 2021: Registrations to restart from 7 October, check details at ibps.in

The pre-exam training for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2021 will be held in November this year, with the call letters being issued in the same month.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will reopen the registration process for recruitment of Clerks in public sector banks from 7 October. Aspirants can fill in the application forms till 27 October on the official website at https://ibps.in/.

While a detailed notification by the IBPS is awaited, a short notice on the official website confirms that the registration process will begin again from 7 October.

The 11th edition of the IBPS Clerk Exam will select Clerks for 5,830 vacancies in various nationalized banks including the Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank, according to Indian Express.

The registration for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021 had earlier opened on 12 July. But the process was put on hold after a controversy erupted over the number of languages in which the exam was to be conducted. The IBPS clerk exam will be held in 13 regional languages, as well as Hindi and English.

As per reports, applicants who had registered in July do not need to need to complete the registration process again.

Applicants appearing for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2021 need to be between 20 and 28 years as on 21 July, according to the eligibility criteria. The SC/ST and OBC applicants will be allowed relaxation in the upper age limit on a cumulative basis.

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in December this year, with the results being declared either in December 2021 or January 2022. The IBPS main exam is set to take place in February next year, with the results due in April. No interview will be conducted for the recruitment process.

