IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Admit Card released at iari.res.in; check other details here

The ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institut (IARI) has issued the admit card for the recruitment examination to the post of assistant. Interested and eligible candidates who have applied for the IARI recruitment examination, can check and download the admit card from the official website of IARI which is iari.res.in. The official notification also includes the division of exam shifts.

The admit card is mandatory for candidates while entering the examination hall on the day of the examination process. However, every mandatory information has not been notified yet.

Aspirants will get to know their respective allotted examination centres and the date and shift of the examination via SMS. "Information regarding the city of the examination centre and the date of the exam for the post of Assistant has been sent through SMS and e-mail to all the prospective candidates," the notification said.

Direct link to download the IARI Assistant Prelims Admit Card.

IARI Preliminary Examination is a computer-based test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held on 29 July 2022. The examination will be divided into four shifts and each shift will be of 1 hour or 50 minutes. The shifts are 9 AM to 10 AM, 12 PM to 1 PM, 3 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 7 PM.

The ICAR is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 462 vacancies for Assistants at the Pay level-6. Candidates are instructed to keep the official IARI website in check for any further declaration.

Steps to follow while downloading the IARI Assistant Prelims Admit Card:

Go to the official website, iari.res.in

Under the Recruitment Cell section, click on the ‘Admit Card’ link, available on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit them to view the admit card.

Download it and take out a printed copy for future purposes.

