IAF releases AFCAT 2 admit card, check steps to download here

The Indian Air Force has (IAF) released the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT) today, 1o August. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The written exam will be conducted from 26 to 28 August this year to welcome candidates to be a part of the IAF as Commissioned Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Here we explain the simple steps which you will need to follow to download your admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT- afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidates login’ tab on the homepage that will appear.

Step 3: From the dropdown list, click on the ‘AFCAT 2/2022’ cycle.

Step 4: A login page will appear. Enter your IAF AFCAT credentials.

Step 5: Enter the verification code and choose the login button.

Step 6: IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2022 will now appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details on your admit card, download it and also take a print out for further reference.

An admit card is a mandatory document required to be carried to the examination centre along with another valid ID proof. Hence, it is advisable that you thoroughly read all the instructions and other details mentioned on it and do not forget to carry it on the day of the exam.

An official notification on the AFCAT website says, "Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2022 is available for download through Candidate Login from 10 Aug 2022 (11:00 AM) onward. Please verify the details, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam center as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card."

The Indian Air Force conducts the AFCAT exam twice each year in February and then around August-September. In case of any issues with downloading the admit card, candidates can write to the AFCAT Cell on afcatcell@cdac.in.

