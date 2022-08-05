Both male and female candidates can apply online for the Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 from the official website

The Indian Air Force has started the application process for the Apprenticeship Training (Technical Trades) at Premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

Both male and female candidates can apply online for the Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 from the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The last date to submit the applications is 15 August 2022.

It is to be noted that a total of 152 vacancies have been notified as a part of the recruitment drive.

The age limit for those who want to apply for the Air Force Chandigarh Apprenticeship training should be between 14-21 years.

However, there are certain relaxations for candidates from different categories, the details of which are given in the notification.

The minimum height needed for Air Force Chandigarh Apprentice Recruitment is 137 cm and the minimum weight required is 25.4 kg, mentions the official notice.

What is the educational qualification needed?

The candidate should have passed class 10 with a minimum 50 percent marks while 12th pass applicant is desirable. The candidate should be ITI (NCVT) pass with 65 percent marks.

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Turner: 16 Vacancies

Machinist (Grinder): 12 Vacancies

Machinist: 18 Vacancies

Welder (Gas & Electric): 6 Vacancies

Electrician Aircraft: 15 Vacancies

Sheet Metal Worker: 22 Vacancies

Mechanic (Instrument Aircraft): 15 Vacancies

Carpenter: 5 Vacancies

Painter General: 10 Vacancies

Power Electrician: 12 Vacancies

TIG/ MIG Welder: 6 Vacancies

Quality Assurance Assistant: 8 Vacancies

Desktop Publishing Operator: 3 Vacancies

Chemical Lab Assistant: 4 Vacancies

The notice mentions that a written examination for Air Force Chandigarh Apprentice Recruitment will be held based on General Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge of High School level.

In addition, on-job testing on respective trades will be organised as a part of the selection process.

What are the steps to apply for the recruitment process?

Step 1:Visit the official website at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Fill in the application form

Step 3: Upload the documents asked.

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Print your Application Form

Here is the link to the official notification-

https://haryanajobs.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Air-Force-Chandigarh-Apprentice-Vacancy-2022-Notification.pdf

Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

