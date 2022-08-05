IAF invites applications for Apprenticeship programme in Chandigarh
Both male and female candidates can apply online for the Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 from the official website
The Indian Air Force has started the application process for the Apprenticeship Training (Technical Trades) at Premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Air Force Station, Chandigarh.
Both male and female candidates can apply online for the Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022 from the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
The last date to submit the applications is 15 August 2022.
It is to be noted that a total of 152 vacancies have been notified as a part of the recruitment drive.
The age limit for those who want to apply for the Air Force Chandigarh Apprenticeship training should be between 14-21 years.
However, there are certain relaxations for candidates from different categories, the details of which are given in the notification.
The minimum height needed for Air Force Chandigarh Apprentice Recruitment is 137 cm and the minimum weight required is 25.4 kg, mentions the official notice.
What is the educational qualification needed?
The candidate should have passed class 10 with a minimum 50 percent marks while 12th pass applicant is desirable. The candidate should be ITI (NCVT) pass with 65 percent marks.
The details of the vacancies are as follows:
Turner: 16 Vacancies
Machinist (Grinder): 12 Vacancies
Machinist: 18 Vacancies
Welder (Gas & Electric): 6 Vacancies
Electrician Aircraft: 15 Vacancies
Sheet Metal Worker: 22 Vacancies
Mechanic (Instrument Aircraft): 15 Vacancies
Carpenter: 5 Vacancies
Painter General: 10 Vacancies
Power Electrician: 12 Vacancies
TIG/ MIG Welder: 6 Vacancies
Quality Assurance Assistant: 8 Vacancies
Desktop Publishing Operator: 3 Vacancies
Chemical Lab Assistant: 4 Vacancies
The notice mentions that a written examination for Air Force Chandigarh Apprentice Recruitment will be held based on General Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge of High School level.
In addition, on-job testing on respective trades will be organised as a part of the selection process.
What are the steps to apply for the recruitment process?
Step 1:Visit the official website at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
Step 2: Fill in the application form
Step 3: Upload the documents asked.
Step 4: Pay the application fee
Step 5: Print your Application Form
Here is the link to the official notification-
https://haryanajobs.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Air-Force-Chandigarh-Apprentice-Vacancy-2022-Notification.pdf
Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.
