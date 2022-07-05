IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Application process ends today, check how to apply

Applicants born between 29 December 1999, and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) can apply for the post. If the applicant clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit is 23 years on the date of enrolment

Indian Air Force, IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022 online application process, which is underway, will be closed today, 5 July at 5 PM. Those who are interested in applying for the position of Agniveers can submit their online applications on the official web portal at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The recruitment process for Agniveers started on 24 June 2022 and the Indian Air Force Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for a duration of four years with a distant rank that will be different from any other existing ranks. Their recruitment period would happen for 4 years. 25 per cent of the Agniveers of each specific batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of IAF after the completion of 4 years.

What is the Eligibility criteria?

Applicants born between 29 December 1999, and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) can apply for the post. If the applicant clears all the stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit is 23 years on the date of enrolment. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is only for unmarried male candidates.

What is the Selection process

The Indian Air Force Agneepath will have to take part in 3 phases of the selection process. Phase 1 and Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and a Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally selected for recruitment would be released on 11 December 2022.

What is the Educational qualification required?

(a) Science Subjects

Candidates should have cleared the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English as subjects from a recognised Board with an aggregate of 50 per cent along with 50 per cent marks in English.

OR

The aspirant should have passed a Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Automobile/ Electronics/ Instrumentation Technology/Computer Science/ Information Technology) from a Government recognised Polytechnic institute with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English was not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

The candidates should have passed two years Vocational Course with a non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from recognised State Education Boards and Councils with 50 percent marks in aggregate and percent marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English was not offered as a subject in the Vocational Course).

(b) Subjects other than Science

The candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 (Class 12) in any subject with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent along with an aggregate of 50 per cent in English.

What is the application fee?

An application fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration.

What are the steps to apply for the IAF Agnipath posts?

Go to the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Go to ‘Apply Online’ and register yourself as a new user

Login using your credentials and complete the application form

Upload your documents, make the fee payment and submit your form

Download your form and print it

For more details here is the IAF Agnipath’s official notice.

