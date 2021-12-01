IAF AFCAT 2022: Registration for 317 posts begins today; check details here

Candidates can apply online till 30 December by visiting the official website of IAF AFCAT - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

The registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 has been started by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from 10 am today, 1 December. Candidates can apply online till 30 December by visiting the official website of IAF AFCAT - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

As per the IAF’s official advertisement on the website, online registrations are invited for "Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches" commencing in January 2023. The IAF is also inviting applications for "grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme ( flying branch)." The organisation is looking to fill a total of 317 posts through this recruitment drive.

Steps to register for IAF AFCAT 2022:

Visit IAF AFCAT’s official website -https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

On the homepage, click on ‘IAF AFCAT 2022 login link’

Register yourself or submit the requisite login details to access the AFCAT portal

Complete the AFCAT application and submit the fee payment

Submit the IAF AFCAT 2022 form and download a copy for future use

Direct link: https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/signin

As per the official notification, the AFCAT 2022 exam will be held online from 12-14 February next year.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Recruitment details

The notification mentions 129 vacancies in AE, as well as 51 openings in administration, 77 vacancies in SSC as well as 21 vacancies in ACCTS and 39 openings in LGS.

Interested candidates must note that the age limit for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years as on 1 January 2023. For Ground Duty branches, the age criteria is between 20 to 26 years on the stipulated date. For further details on the eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official advertisement here:

Candidates will be charged Rs 250 as examination fee by the IAF. No fee will be charged from aspirants who are registering for NCC Special entry.

For more details and updates in the recruitment drive, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of IAF AFCAT - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.