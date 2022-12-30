The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the online registration window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2023) today, 30 December. The IAF will recruit both men and women applicants as part of Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches via the Air Force Common Admission Test. Candidates can apply for the admission test through the official website at afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in up to 5 pm today. As per the recruitment notice, the AFCAT 2023 exam will be held on 24, 25, and 26 February next year. The IAF will fill up a total of 258 vacancies through this admission test. Those applying for the Flying branch posts must be between 20 years and 24 years. For Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches, candidates should be between 20 years and 26 years as on 1 January 2024.

Read the IAF AFCAT 01/2023 recruitment notification here.

Check how to register for IAF AFCAT 2023 Exam:

Step 1: Go to https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section on the main page.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Not Yet Registered? Register Here’ link.

Step 4: Candidates need to sign up after creating a login ID. They will receive a password on their registered email address.

Step 5: Reset the password. Log out and login again to create a profile.

Step 6: Look for ‘AFCAT’; ‘NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH’.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Application form filling’ link and fill it up accordingly. Then, submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download the IAF AFCAT 2023 confirmation page.

Step 9: Keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Find the direct link here.

More details on educational qualifications, vacancy details, physical and medical standards are mentioned in the notification.

