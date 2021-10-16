HSSC SI (Male) Answer Key 2021: Answer key released at hssc.gov.in; check steps to raise objection here

The HSSC will consider the objections and evaluate the written exam accordingly. The decision by the Commission will be considered as final, as per the official notice.

The answer key for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Sub-Inspector (Male) 2021 written exam has been put out by the HSSC. Candidates can raise objections till 5 pm on 17 October at the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

Steps to raise challenge for HSSC SI (Male) answer key 2021:

― Go to the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

― Select the link for raising challenges for "Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02" that is given on the main page

― Use the necessary details to fill in the objection certificate

― Submit the certificate and confirm your objection

― Save and download a copy of the challenge certificate for use in the future

Direct link: https://hkcl.co.in/hsscobj/Intstruction.php

According to the official notice, candidates are required to specify the objection along with details such as the advertisement number, name of the post, exam date, shift session, question paper code, as well as the question booklet series and question number on which the challenge has been raised. No objection will be considered if these details are not included.

The HSSC will consider the objections and evaluate the written exam accordingly. The decision by the Commission will be considered as final, as per the official notice. The HSSC had earlier released the answer key for the position of Female SI.

The HSSC had put out a recruitment notice regarding 400 vacancies for SI (Male) and 65 openings for SI (Female) for Group C of the Police department in June this year. The exam for Male SI candidates was conducted on 26 September and 13 October.

For Male SI candidates, the eligibility criteria stated that the candidate must have graduated from a recognised university and also obtained a matriculation degree or higher qualification, with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 27 years of age on 1 June this year, barring age relaxations for certain categories.

The applicants would be shortlisted on the basis of a knowledge test, followed by a Physical Screening Test (PST) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Candidates who clear the three rounds will be called for the document verification process.