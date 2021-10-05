HSSC SI (Female) Answer Key 2021: Deadline to raise objections ends at 5 pm today, apply at hssc.gov.in

The HSSC will consider the challenges and evaluate the paper accordingly. The decision of the Commission will be considered as final.

The deadline to raise objections for the Haryana Staff Service Commission (HSSC) Sub- Inspector (Female) answer key 2021 ends at 5 pm today, 5 October. Candidates raise challenges at the official website of the HSSC at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Steps to raise objection for HSSC SI (Female) answer key 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

― Click on the link for raising objections for "Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 02" that is given on the home page

― Fill the objection certificate using the required details

― Submit the certificate and confirm your challenge

― Save and download a copy of the objection form for reference in the future

Direct link: https://hkcl.co.in/hsscobj/Intstruction.php

According to the official notification, no objection will be considered by the HSSC after the deadline has passed. Applicants will need to specify the objection along with the name of the post, category number, advertisement number, date of examination, set code, session and question number on which the challenge is raised.

The HSSC will consider the challenges and evaluate the paper accordingly. The decision of the Commission will be considered as final.

The HSSC had issued a recruitment notice for 65 positions of SI (Female) and 400 vacancies for SI (Male) for Group C of the Police department in June this year. The requirements for the SI (Female) specified that the candidates should be between 21 and 27 years of age, barring age relaxations for specific categories. The applicant should have graduated from a recognised university and also have matriculation or higher qualification, with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

The candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of a knowledge test comprising of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) worth 80 marks. This would be followed by a Physical Screening Test (PST) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Candidates who clear all these rounds will be called in for the process of document verification.