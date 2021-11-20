HSSC Male Constable (Commando Wing) 2021: Window for raising challenges at hssc.gov.in ends today

Those candidates who want to raise an objection against the answer key may do it today on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission - https://www.hssc.gov.in/

The objection window for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HHSC) Male Constable (Commando Wing) 2021 will close at 5 pm today, 20 November. Those candidates who want to raise an objection against the answer key may do it today on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission - https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Steps to follow to raise objection for HSSC answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Click on link that reads for raising challenge against the answer key for "(Advt. No. 11/2019)"

Fill the application form that is displayed on the screen

Submit the form after raising the objection

Download a copy of the submitted HSSC challenge for future use

Direct link to raise objection is given here - https://hkcl.co.in/hsscobj/Intstruction.php

The answer key for the HSSC Male Constable 2021 was released on 18 November.

The Commission has informed candidates to clearly specify their objections. Applicants need to mention the name of the post, the advertisement number, the date of examination, the session, category number, their paper set code and most importantly, the question number for which they are raising an objection, along with the challenge they are raising.

If there are any discrepancies in mentioning the above details, the objection will not be considered by the HSSC.

Once the objections are raised by candidates, the Commission will consider them and take a final decision according to which the papers will be evaluated. The decision taken by the HSSC regarding the answer key will be seen as binding and final.

According to the official notice by the Commission, the recruitment drive is being carried out for filling a total of 520 posts of Male Constable (Commando Wing). The examination for HSSC Male Constable was held on 14 November.

The recruitment process for HSSC involves passing a Physical Screening Test (PST) of high jump, chin-ups and a race after qualifying for a written test.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of HSSC.