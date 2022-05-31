HPSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Lineman, Electrician and other posts at hpsssb.hp.gov.in; check details

The application process will remain open till 30 June. Candidates can visit the HPSSC's official website for more details related to the recruitment process

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) is inviting online applications for multiple vacancies in various departments of the state government. Those interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of the Commission at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The application deadline is 30 June.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being held to fill vacancies under Advertisement No. 38-2/2022. The recruitment drive includes 188 posts of Veterinary Pharmacist as well as 112 Electrician, 198 Junior Office Assistant,186 Lineman, 314 Drawing Master and 47 Steno-Typist vacancies, among others. For more information on the number of vacancies and other details, check the notification here.

What is the exam fee?

Applicants belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 360. A fee of Rs 120 is applicable to candidates from reserved category. It is to be noted that female candidates and Ex-Servicemen of the state are exempted from any fee payment.

What is the Age limit?

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 45 years as on 1 January 2022. Aspirants from reserved categories will get an upper age relaxation of five years, as per the HPSSC notice.

What are the steps to apply for HPSSC 2022 vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Apply Online’ on the homepage and then click on the apply link

Step 3: Register on the portal to create your account

Step 4: Login using your credentials and apply for your desired HPSSC position

Step 5: Fill the HPSSC application form and upload your documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your completed HPSSC form

Step 7: Download form and take a printout

What is the Selection process?

In case the number of eligible candidates for recruitment to the post(s) is large, the HPSSC may limit or shortlist the number of eligible applicants to be called for the process later by conducting a Written Screening Test, which may be an objective/descriptive type test or both. The final selection of the candidate will done on the basis of the score obtained in the test.

