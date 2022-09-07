HPSSC JBT final result 2019 announced; find direct link here

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBT) on a contract basis Post Code: 721 recruitment exam. Check and download the merit list from hpsssb.hp.gov.in

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBT) on a contract basis Post Code: 721 recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website of HPSSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. “41,590 applications were received out of which 36,565 applications were provisionally admitted for a written objective type screening test,” reads the notification. The final merit list contains the roll numbers of 613 selected candidates. As per the schedule, the HPSSC JBT exam was conducted on 12 May 2019 and the result for the same was declared on 30 May. A total of 3,236 candidates were called for the evaluation process from 15 June to 22 July on government-notified parameters.

Through a notification, the HPSSC has informed that utmost care has been taken in preparing the result. The possibility of inadvertent/technical errors cannot be ruled out by any candidate. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on, the notice adds.

Find the simple steps to check the HPSSC JBT final result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission’s official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Notifications” tab and then the ‘Latest Notification’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the results link for JBT Post Code 721.

Step 4: The HPSSC JBT merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the HPSSC JBT merit list.

The Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 617 posts of JBT on a contract basis. These several vacancies are under various state government departments. The online applications for the same were invited last year under Advertisement No. 34-2/2018.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of HPSSC.

