The online application process for the recruitment of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in various subjects is underway. Interested candidates can visit the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in to apply for the recruitment drive till 25 December. The application fee is Rs 1000 for general male candidates, while the fee stands at Rs 250 for applicants belonging to the Female/SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM/EWS categories. A total of 613 posts of PGT in 19 subjects for the Mewat Cadre and 3,863 PGT posts in 8 subjects for the rest of the Haryana Cadre have been notified by the HPSC. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month. The applicants must be between the age of 18 and 42 years as on 12 December 2022 in order to be considered eligible for the recruitment drive.

The recruitment test is going to be held by HPSC in the second or third week of February 2023.

For more information, see the official notifications here:

http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/Advt_32_2022_PGT_Rest_HRY_17_11_2022.pdf

http://hpsc.gov.in/Portals/0/Advt_31_2022_PGT_Mewat_17_11_2022.pdf

Steps required to apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of HPSC, click on “Advertisement”.

Step 2: After that, click on the application link visible next to PGT Haryana/Mewat posts.

Step 3: Post this, register and log in to continue with the application.

Step 4: Key in the required details, upload the asked documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Go through your form properly, download it, and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Educational Qualification:

These are the educational qualifications that an applicant needs to have:

The applicant needs to have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject/field. The candidate should have pursued Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric or its equivalent. Candidates are required to have a certificate which shows that they have qualified the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) or School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).

Note:

After the submission of application, no request for withdrawal of the candidature is going to be entertained under any circumstances. Also, it should be kept in mind that the mere issuance of admit card doesn’t imply that the candidature of the applicant has been cleared by the commission.

