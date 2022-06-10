HPSC Dental Surgeon admit card release date announced, check details

Candidates should download the admit card and take black & white print of it on A4 size paper so that the photos & other particulars can be verified without any difficulty

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the upcoming Dental Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon written exam will be conducted on 19 June 2022. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and will be conducted from 1 AM to 1 PM. Candidates can download the admit cards from 13 June at 2 PM onwards.

The examination that aims to fill 81 Class II posts of Dental Surgeon was earlier held in September last year but was then cancelled.

How to download the admit card release notification:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then go to the ANNOUNCEMENTS section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link for admit card release date for the post of dental surgeon

Step 4: The PDF of the notification will open in the new window

Step 5: Candidates should download and save the notice for future use.

Candidates should download the admit card and take black & white print of it on A4 size paper so that the photos and other particulars can be verified without any difficulty. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to take the exam.

In case the hard copy of the admit cards is not taken to the examination hall, the candidates will not be able to take the exam.

Online applications for the posts were invited in February and March in 2021.

What is the selection process?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam which will be followed by a viva voce.

