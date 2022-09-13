HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 30 Section Officer posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has opened the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Section Officer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at hppsc.hp.gov.in till 4 October 2022
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has opened the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Section Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The post of Section Officer is under the Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries (Finance and Accounts) department. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 4 October 2022. “Online Recruitment Application once submitted shall not be allowed any change. No representation/correspondence will be entertained against the final rejection of candidature,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, the HPPSC aims to fill up a total of 30 Section Officer posts.
Find the official notice here.
Here are a few simple steps to apply for the HPPSC SO recruitment 2022:
- Go to the official website of HPPSC.
- Search and click on the “Apply Online” link that is on the main page.
- As a new page opens, candidates have to register and proceed with the application process.
- Then fill in all the details, pay the necessary fee and finally submit the form.
- Keep a printout of the HPPSC SO recruitment 2022 for future purpose.
The minimum age requirement for the post of Section Officer is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 45 years as on 1 January 2022. Aspirants should also have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or College along with three years of regular service in the Board/Corporation/Autonomous Body/ Co-operative Bank of Himachal Pradesh.
Candidates from the General/EWS category must pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas those from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category will pay Rs 100 for the same. However, female candidates and Ex-Servicemen of Himachal have been exempted from payment of the fee.
It is to be noted that the selection process for the post of Section Officer includes a preliminary exam and the main exam. Candidates who are selected will take home a pay scale of Rs 10,300 to 34,800 + (GP 5000).
