Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released the answer key for the HPCL Technician exam today, 12 August.

The HPCL Technician Exam was held on 7 August, this year in 22 cities across the country. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted for the post of Technician in the reputed organisation.

Those who appeared for the exam can check the answers on the official website of hindustanpetroleum.com.

If any candidate wants to raise an objection against the HPCL Technician Answer Key can do so. The process to raise an objection is through online mode. Candidates must click on the provided link on the official website for submitting an objection against the answer key.

The HPCL Technician exam was conducted to fill up a total of 187 vacancies at the Visakh Refinery-Visakhapatnam.

Those applicants who rightly fulfilled the eligibility criteria for the Technician post were called for the CBT.

The HPCL Technician exam comprised General Aptitude and Technical/Professional Knowledge questions.

Check how to download HPCL Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Step 2: Then, go to the ‘Career’ Section on the main page.

Step 3: Following that go to the ‘Recruitment of Technicians – Visakh Refinery’ and click on the link that reads -‘CBT - Answer Key & Objections’.

Step 3: Then, download HPCL Technician Answer Key.

Step 4: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference or use.

Find the direct link for HPCL Answer Key 2022 here:

http://hpclot.onlineregistrationform.org:8919/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

Applicants who qualify in the CBT will therefore be called for the Skill Test. Those who pass the skill test will have to appear for the pre-employment medical examination.

Candidates should note that the reference for a medical examination does not mean final selection.

For more details and information, applicants must keep a regular check on the official website of HPCL.