HP TET 2022: HPBoSE begins registration process at hpbose.org; find direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has activated the online application window for the process to register for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022). Interested candidates can apply for the HP TET 2022 at the official website on hpbose.org.

The last day to register for the State Teacher Eligibility Test is 1 July without a late fee. While the deadline to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 300 is till 4 July (11:59 pm).

“The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 Days before the Commencement of the Exams,” the official notice reads. Further in the notice, the Board has informed that the hall ticket will not be sent to candidates separately by post. They will have to download or print the admit cards for HP TET 2022 entrance to Examination Centre.

Before applying for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details. Find the official notice here.

Check simple steps to apply for HP TET 2022:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the “HP TET (June 2022)” tab that is available on the main page.

Step 3: Applicants need to register and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Then, submit the form and keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the general category and its sub-categories (except PHH) will have to pay a fee of Rs 800. For OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

For more details and information, kindly keep a check on the official website.