Hiring alert! CPCL invites applications for 72 Junior Engineering/Technical Assistant posts, details here

The online registration for the Junior Engineering/Technical assistant positions has been declared open by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts on the official website, cpcl.co.in. This opportunity is open to both fresher and experienced candidates.

The last day to apply is till 14 April. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 58 Junior Engineering Assistant positions and 14 Junior Technical Assistant-IV positions in the organisation.

To inform you about the selection procedure, it is going to be different for each position. Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the Online Test. Shortlisted candidates will then have a verification process of their certificates.

With a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000, candidates from the General, EWS and OBC can apply. The method of payment shall be done through Online mode (SBI e-pay) using either a Debit/Credit Card or through Net-Banking only. SC /ST / PwBD / ExSM / Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Notably, SC / ST candidates called for the Online Test / Document Verification Process will be reimbursed a single Second Class Railway / Bus fare from the nearest railway station of the mailing address to the location of the test/document verification and back by the shortest route on production of a ticket, provided the distance is not less than 30 km.

An applicant's age should range from 26 to 30 years in order to be eligible for registration; nevertheless, there are relaxations for a few. To have detailed information about the eligibility requirements, including age restrictions, education qualifications, and more, click here.

To stay up to date, it is best to visit the recruiting company's official website on a regular basis. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Hurry and apply for it before the registration period expires.