HCS Prelims 2021: HPSC releases results at hpsc.gov.in; check steps to access scorecards here

The Haryana Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 results have been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Candidates who appeared for the prelims can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website at http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/.

“The number of qualified candidates is twelve times the total number of vacancies. These candidates have qualified for the Main Written Examination of HCS (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Examination, subject to fulfillment of all eligibility conditions,” the commission said in the official notification.

According to the notice, a total of 991 candidates have passed the prelims exam and the cut-off is 68.50. The HCS preliminary examination was conducted on 12 September.

Steps to check HPSC HCS Prelims 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the results link

Step 4: As a new page opens, applicants can check their roll number in the list provided

The HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 results only mention the roll number of those candidates who are eligible to appear for the main stage exam. However, this is not the final result. The final scores are only released post the completion of all stages, which include prelims and mains exam along with interview round.

A total of 1,48,262 candidates had registered themselves for the prelims this year, which is the highest ever for this exam so far. Also, there are around 535 examination centres that have been established by the commission in 13 districts of Haryana.

The districts include Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panchkula, Panipat, Hisar, Rewari, Sirsa, and Yamunanagar.