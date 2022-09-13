HBSE Class 10 and 12: Date sheet released for re-appear examination; check notice

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for Classes 10 and 12 reappear examination. The exams will begin on 29 September and end on 17 October.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for Classes 10 and 12 reappear examination. Students who are preparing for the exam can access the BSEH Class 10 and 12 date sheet on the official website of the Board. According to the official notice, the examination schedule has been announced for Academic/Open School Full Imp./Partial Imp./Additional/Re-Appear candidates. As per the schedule, the re-appear examination will begin on 29 September and end on 10 October. The papers will be held from 2 pm to 4: 30 pm on all respective days.

Here’s how to check the HBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet:

Visit the official website of BSEH

Look for the link that reads, “Date Sheet Secondary/Sr.Secondary (Academic/HOS) Examination September-2022 Date Sheet Secondary/Sr.Secondary (Academic/HOS) Examination September-2022” on the home page and click on it.

The BSEH Class 10 and 12 schedules will appear on the screen.

Save and download the BSEH Class 10 and 12 date sheet.

Direct link to check the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet.

The BSEH has also shared a few important instructions for appearing students.

Students will be allowed to appear for the examination only after showing the valid admit card with the scanned photograph on it.

Calculators and mobile phones will not be permitted in the examination hall. If found, then an Unfair Means Case (UMC) will be registered against the applicant.

All candidates must follow the instructions regarding COVID-19 protocol as well as the information printed on the admit card.

In case of emergency, students can contact BSEH’s office number at 01664-254604 or WhatsApp number at 8816840349.

For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the official website of BSEH on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.