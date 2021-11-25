Haryana TET 2021: Registration deadline extended to 30 November; check direct link here

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website -https://haryanatet.in/ till November end.

The last date to submit the online application for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 has been extended till 30 November. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website -https://haryanatet.in/ till November end.

The previous deadline was 25 November, as per news reports.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for HTET 2021:

Go to the official website of HTET - https://haryanatet.in/

On the homepage of the website click on Registration/ Login

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Upload the requested documents, submit the form after paying the fee

Candidates can take a print of the form for future reference

Direct link for HTET 2021: https://haryanatet.in/Login

Applicants must note that they will be able to make corrections to their forms from 1 to 3 December.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 will be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in pen and paper mode on 18 and 19 December. The duration of the examination will be of 150 minutes. The hall ticket of the Haryana TET 2021 will be released on 8 December.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the Haryana TET, the age of the applicant should be between 18 to 38 years.

Educational Qualifications:

For Primary Teacher (PRT): Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary with 50 percent marks or should be appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree (in the concerned subject), and BEd from recognised university are required.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Postgraduate degree from a recognised university (in the concerned subject) with a minimum of 50 percent marks and BEd from recognised university are mandatory.

Candidates must know that the HTET 2021 will be held with proper coronavirus protocols that include maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and so on.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website of the board and go through the detailed official notification released before appearing for the exam.