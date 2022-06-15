This year, a total of 3, 68,000 students had enrolled themselves for class 10 exams, while 2, 90,000 students had registered for class 12 exams. The Haryana Board had also reduced the syllabus by 30 percent this year.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to declare the Haryana Class 12 result 2022 today, 15 June. So far, there is no official notice or confirmation on the date and time of the results.

However, while speaking to Careers360, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the Class 12 results will be declared on 15 June after 6 pm. He further added that the Haryana Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by 25 June.

Students will be able to access their BSEH Class 10 and 12 results on the official website at bseh.org.in. Apart from the official site, students can find the results on other websites too including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here’s how to check BSEH Haryana Class 12 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the announcement section that is made available on the homepage.

Step 3: Search and click on the link that reads - “BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12th Result 2022”.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their details to log in.

Step 5: Students have to check and download the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the board result for future use and reference.

Here’s how to check Haryana Board result 2022 via SMS:

To avail of the BSEH 12th result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, student need to type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263. The Haryana Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The BSEH conducted the Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 examination this year from 30 March to 29 April and were held in 1,700 exam centers throughout the state.

This year, a total of 3, 68,000 students had enrolled themselves for class 10 exams, while 2, 90,000 students had registered for class 12 exams. The Haryana Board had also reduced the syllabus by 30 percent this year.