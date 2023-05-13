Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10, 12 results expected by tomorrow; how to check

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results 2023 soon. Reports suggest that the results are expected by Sunday, 14 May. The Haryana Board will release the results on their official website – bseh.org.in. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the result date and time yet.

The HBSE Class 12 result 2023 will be out for all three streams – arts, commerce and science. To access their Haryana Board 10th and 12th results, students will require their roll number and a few other details.

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in order to clear the HBSE board exam. In case they are not satisfied with the marks, they can give their answer sheets for re-evaluation.

Haryana HBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of HBSE – bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HBSE Class 10 Result 2023’ or ‘HBSE Class 12 Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: After a new window opens, key in the required credentials likes roll number and date of birth (DoB).

Step 4: The HBSE Class 10 or 12 Board Exam Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check, download and take a printout of the result.

Alternatively, students can view their results through the Digilocker website/app or SMS.

The Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023 will have details like student’s name, roll number, registration number, stream, district, marks secured in practicals, marks obtained in theory papers, result status, CGPA (cumulative grade point average), subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams, total marks obtained, category of student and grade.

This year, more than 5 lakh candidates took the Haryana Board 10th and 12th examination. While the Class 10 exam was conducted between 27 February and 25 March, the Class 12 examination took place from 27 February to 28 March.

