Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process underway, apply till 14 October

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat has begun the application process for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates who want to register for the counselling process can do so on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. It is to be noted that the counselling process is for admission to percent state quota in Dental, Medical, and Ayurvedic seats, including 15 percent All India quota seats of BAMS & BHMS courses in self-financed colleges. The counselling process began on 3 October and will conclude on 14 October. Candidates will be required to take prior appointments for document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the help centres.

What are the steps to register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Click on Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy under the undergraduate admission tab

Step 3: Click on Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admissions on the new page that opens

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page

Step 5: Complete the three steps of the counselling process including online pin purchase, online registration and verification of documents. The candidates are required to make a submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at help centres.

Here is the direct link to register for the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling.

What are the documents required for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling?

Class 10 (SSC) marksheet

Class 12 (HSC) marksheet

NEET UG 2022 marksheet

Proof of date of birth

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Certificate of Disability

Physical fitness certificate in the prescribed form

As per the schedule, candidates can purchase pins till 14 October (4 PM). The pin for online registration can be purchased by making a non-refundable payment of Rs 200. The last date to complete online registration is 14 October (6 PM). The deadline for verifying documents and submitting photocopies is 15 October (5 PM).

