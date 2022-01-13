Gujarat GSET 2021: Admit cards released; check steps to download hall ticket here

Aspirants who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets through the official website -https://gujaratset.in.

The hall tickets for the upcoming Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2021 have been put out by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda on its website. Aspirants who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets through the official website -https://gujaratset.in.

For the convenience of the applicants, the admit card is available in English and Gujarati. It is to be noted that the university will not send admit cards to applicants by post, they have to download them from the official website. The GSET 2021 exam will be held on 23 January 2022.

Gujarat GSET 2021 admit card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website GSET - https://gujaratset.in

On the homepage, click on the Gujarat GSET 2021 admit card link

Login on the portal by entering credentials - Order Number and SBIePay Reference ID

The Gujarat GSET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the Gujarat GSET 2021 admit card and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to download the GSET 2021 admit card.

GSET 2021 exam will consist of two papers having an objective type, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Paper, I will consist of 50 objective-type compulsory questions of 2 marks each, whereas paper II will consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions carrying 2 marks each.

Both the GSET 2021 papers will be in English and Gujarati versions except science and languages subjects. It is to be noted that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

In order to clear the exam, applicants must secure at least 40 percent aggregate in both papers. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC, PwD (PH/VH), and Third gender should secure at least 35 percent aggregate in the papers. The duration of the GSET 2021 exam is 180 minutes.

The GSET 2021 examination was earlier scheduled for 26 December 2021. It was, however, postponed by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Here is the official notification.