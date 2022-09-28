GSET 2022 registration deadline extended till 30 September, check details

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara has extended the registration deadline for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2022 to 30 September. Aspirants who want to register for the exam can go to the official web portal at gujaratset.ac.in. According to the notification, the GSET exam will be conducted at 11 centres across Gujarat- Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Godhra, Vadodara, Junagadh, Rajkot, Patan, Surat, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Valsad. The Gujarat State Eligibility Test will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates need to appear for both Paper I and II. Paper I will be for one hour and will take place from 9.30 am to 10.30 am. The GSET Paper II will be of two hours- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

What is the eligibility criteria for GSET?

Only those candidates who have completed or are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC recognised Master’s degree are eligible to take the exam.

What are the steps to apply for the GSET?

Step 1: Go to the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the GSET application link present on the homepage

Step 3: Pay the GSET application fee, register yourself and then login to apply for the GSET exam

Step 4: Fill in your details and submit the application form

Step 5: Take a printout of the GSET application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for GSET.

What is the application fee?

Aspirants from the General category (General-EWS/SEBC) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 900. Rs 700 is to be paid by the candidates from SC/ ST/ and transgender category, while Rs 100 is to be paid by PwD candidates. The payment should be made by debit card/credit card/ net banking via online mode.

Candidates who are appearing in the exam are advised to check the official portal of GSET for latest updates.

