GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: Registration window open till 30 June; check all details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the application process for the GSEB SSC Supplementary Examination 2022. Students who have failed in one or two subjects or did not appear in the GSEB Class 10 Examination can register themselves online from the official website of GSEB which is sscpurakreg.gseb.org.

The application window will remain open for SSC Supplementary Exam or Purak Pariksha 2022 till 30 June up to 5 PM. Both students and schools can apply for the GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam. Schools will need to enter their School Index number and password to log in. Students can log in using their respective seat numbers and School Index Numbers.

Candidates must note that the Gujarat Board only accepts online registration and no postal communication will be entertained.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the GSEB SSC Exam from 28 March to 9 April 2022. The examination process was held in various centres across Gujarat. The result of the Gujarat Class 10 Board Exam 2022 was announced on 6 June 2022.

This year, overall 65.18 percent of students have cleared the Class 10 Board Examination. The GSEB SSC 2022 Result is available on the Gujarat Board Official site. A minimum of 33 percent marks was required to pass the Class 10 Board Exam. Students who have failed to meet the criteria will have to take the supplementary exam.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the examination can take admission to Class 11 with their preferred stream (Science, Arts or Commerce) in institutions across the state based on their performance in the SSC Exam.

Steps to follow while applying for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022:

Visit the official GSEB site- sscpurakreg.gseb.org.

Click on the link of GSEB ‘SSC Supplementary Exam 2022’, available on the homepage.

Students and schools should enter the required credentials to log in.

Fill up the application form on the screen with the required details.

Pay the GSEB SSC application fee and submit the form.

Save the GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam form and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam is here.

