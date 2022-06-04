GSEB Class 12 general stream results announced, 86.9% pass exams; check direct link here
GSEB Class 12 general stream results | According to GSEB, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to qualify the exam.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board Class 12 general stream results today, 4 June. Students can check their results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. A total of 86.91 percent of students have qualified for the exam.
Over 5 lakh students took part in their GSEB Class 12 examinations this year. Students need to note that the GSEB HSC result website may be down due to heavy traffic. While they may face some problems in accessing their results, candidates must wait for a few minutes and check the website again.
What are the steps to check the result?
Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org
Step 2: Click on HSC, Class 12 2022 result link
Step 3: Fill in your six-digit seat number
Step 4: Submit and download your GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
Step 5: Print your result and save it for future reference
Direct link here.
According to GSEB, a student must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to qualify the exam. Class 12 Gujarat board students who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in subjects will need to improve their performances through supplementary exams, the details of which will be announced later. The qualifying mark for students under the differently-abled category is 20 percent.
It is to be noted that the GSEB HSC Science result was already announced on 12 May. The results for the engineering entrance exam, GUJCET, were also announced along with the HSC Science results. The pass percentage for GSEB Science Stream 12th boards was 72.02 percent.
The GSEB HSC General examination was conducted from 28 March to 12 April. Students should check the results carefully and should contact the Board accordingly in case of any discrepancies. For more information, they need to refer to the official website.
