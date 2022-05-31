Goa Board SSC result: Check date and time of Class 10 result declaration here

For the confirmation of declaration of results including the date and time, the board released an official notification. The notice said that the results of the SSC public examination April 2022 will be declared on 1 June 2022 at 5:30 pm

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time for declaring the Goa SSC public examination result, which will be out on 1 June at 5:30 pm. The candidates are required to check their results on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education by visiting gbshse.info.

It is to be noted that the consolidated result sheets will be available for download from 3 June at 9 am.

For the confirmation of declaration of results including the date and time, the board released an official notification. The notice said that the results of the SSC public examination April 2022 will be declared on 1 June 2022 at 5:30 pm.

Official notification of the announcement is here.

The notice further mentioned about the two terminals in which the examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, one was in December 2021 while the other one was in April 2022.

The notice also shared that the GBSHSE SSC result will be announced in a press meet to be held at 5:30 pm, which will be presided by the GBSHSE Chairman at the Directorate of Education Office at Porvorim. As per the board, a total of 20572 students had appeared in the Class 10 exams which was held from 5 to 26 April 2022. Out of this, 10,530 were boys while 10,042 were girls.

The SSC examination result was based on the internal assessment last year and the special scheme designed to final the class 10 and 12 results. The Goa board SSC pass percentage was 97.72 last year.

What are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.info

Step 2: Go to the Goa Board class 10 Result link on the portal

Step 3: Enter your seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card as asked

Step 4: Click on “Get Results” and view your result.

Step 5: Your result will show up on the screen. Download and save it.