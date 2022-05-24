GCET 2022: Registration process beings at goacet.in, check direct link to apply

On the day of the exam, candidates have to carry the admit card along with anyone valid government photo identity including Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Driving License, and Passport among others.

The registration procedure for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 has begun by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Candidates who are interested can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website at goacet.in.

Applicants who are applying should note that the last date to register for the GCET 2022 application form is till 10 June.

As per the schedule, the Goa CET exam will take place on 11 and 12 July, this year. There will be three exams including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Check timing and date:

On 11 July - Physics exam from 10 am to 12 pm

On 11 July - Chemistry exam from 2 pm to 4 pm

On 12 July – Mathematics exam from 10 am to 12 pm

To appear for GCET 2022, candidates who are seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa can register. As DTE has taken the initiative to offer online registration for GCET 2022, here are a few simple and easy steps to submit the application form.

Here’s how to register for Goa CET 2022 exam:

-Go to goacet.in.

-Candidates need to register with the correct email address and password.

-Then, click on the verification link issued to the email address.

- Applicants need to sign in to complete the application form.

-To complete the application procedure, candidates need to submit photos, and signatures and select a subject.

-Make the payment and choose an exam centre and continue.

-Then, download and print the admit card that has been mailed to the registered email address.

Find the direct link to apply.

Application Fee:

Those registering for the Goa Common Entrance Test need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000 without a late fee and Rs 3500 with a late fee. The payment for the exam can be made via online banking, credit/debit card, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

On the day of the exam, candidates have to carry the admit card along with anyone valid government photo identity including Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Driving License, and Passport among others.

