GATE 2023 registrations to commence soon, here's how to apply

IIT Kanpur will begin with the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from today, 30 August. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can do so by visiting the official web portal at gate.iitk.ac.in. Aspirants can submit the registration form till 30 September. The examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) held for 29 subject areas with an option of selecting two papers in some subjects. A national-level exam, GATE checks a candidate’s understanding of various undergraduate subjects in technology, engineering, architecture, commerce, science, and arts. Those who clear the exam can apply for admission to IITs as well as for jobs in several government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

As far as the pattern of the exam is concerned, each GATE paper will be carrying a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for everyone and carries 15 marks while the rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus and carries 85 marks.

What is the eligibility criteria for GATE?

A candidate who, at present, is studying in the 3rd or higher years of their undergraduate degree program or has already finished any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Architecture/ Science/ Technology/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the exam.

What are the steps to apply for the GATE exam?

Go to the official web portal of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the GATE registration link present on the homepage.

Register yourself and log in using your application number.

Fill in your GATE application form and make the fee payment.

Submit your GATE registration form and download the confirmation for future reference.

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to the Reserved category (SC/ST/PwD/Female) are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 850, while all other aspirants need to pay a fee of Rs. 1700. For the late application period, the fee is Rs 1350 for reserved category candidates and Rs 2200 for others.

For more information, applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website.

