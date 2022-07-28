GATE 2023: Online application process to begin on 30 August, check details here

As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. The admit card of the same will be made available for download by the institute from 3 January 2023 onwards

The online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will commence on 30 August at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Candidates who are interested will be able to apply for the exam by visiting the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The deadline to apply online is till 30 September and for those who pay a late fee, it is till 7 October 2022. While, the applicants will be able to make changes to their registration forms from 4 to 11 November this year.

As per the schedule, the GATE 2023 will be conducted on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. The admit card of the same will be made available for download by the institute from 3 January 2023 onwards.

Find Important Dates of GATE 2023 Here:

- Application process begins on 30 August

- Closing date of registration without a late fee is 30 September

- Last date of application with the late fee is 7 October

- Availability of GATE 2023 admit card on 3 January 2023

- GATE 2023 exam dates are 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023

- Students' responses to be available on the application portal on 15 February 2023

- Provisional answer key release date for GATE 2023 is 21 February

- Candidates to challenge the provisional answer key between 22 to 25 February 2023

- GATE 2023 result date on 16 March 2023

- GATE scorecards available for download on 22 March

The exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven other Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - including IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Kanpur. It is held on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Government of India (GoI).

GATE is a national-level exam to test students’ knowledge and understanding of various undergraduate subjects like Engineering and Science.

