The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will close the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) with a late fee today, 14 October. Students can apply for the aptitude exam on the official web portal. “Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process 14th Oct. 2022 (With Late Fee),” reads the notification. The registration link for the same was activated on 30 August and the last date to apply without a late fee was 7 October. As per the schedule, the GATE exam will be conducted on 4 February, 5 February, 11 February, and 12 February 2023.

During the registration process, candidates must upload scanned images of their educational certificates, valid photo ID proof, mark sheets, photographs, signatures, and other necessary documents. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website from 3 January 2023. The results of the aptitude test will be declared on 16 March 2023.

Check the complete schedule for GATE 2023 here.

Here’s how to apply for GATE 2023:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the registration window that is on the homepage.

Once the registration process is done, candidates will have to fill up the form, pay the fee and click on submit.

Finally, keep a printout of the GATE 2023 application form for future use.

Find the direct link here.

Those belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category and female applicants have to pay Rs 850 for the application fee. Other aspirants need to pay Rs 1,700 for the same. It is to be noted that for late registrations, the application fee stands at Rs 1,350 for the reserved category candidates and it is Rs 2,200 for other aspirants.

The GATE examination will take place in 219 cities and towns. It will have 29 papers in total. Candidates will be given the option of appearing in 2 papers as per the combinations allowed by the Institute.

